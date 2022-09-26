Hurricane Ian forms in Caribbean, expect rapid strengthening over 48 hours

IAN BECOMES A HURRICANE 5AM WX

The ongoing intensification trend has allowed Ian to become a hurricane.

Ian was moving northwest at 14 mph with max winds around 75 MPH.

In the Lower Florida Keys, the first set of tropical storm watches in the United States were issued, as tropical storm conditions can occur within 48 hours there.

The intensification trends are essentially unchanged, as the very warm waters in the northwestern Caribbean and southeastern Gulf will be fuel to the circulation of the expected hurricane. Peak strength of Category 4 130-mph winds are noted in the forecast as it moves north, near or west of Key West.

Trends favor a gradual turn to the north-northeast over the eastern Gulf. As it parallels near the peninsula, dry air and stronger upper winds in the northern Gulf are factored into a weakening trend for Ian. An eventual landfall of the storm's eye is possible anywhere from Fort Myers to Navarre Beach in the Panhandle.

Even with a possible weakening trend with Ian by Thursday and Friday, the Big Bend region will likely encounter times of heavy rain and squally conditions, with tropical storm sustained winds and wind gusts. Coastal and offshore areas will have very rough surf and chances for storm surge-induced higher water levels and coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Rainfall amounts, generally speaking, can range from 2" to 6" or more, though eventual, specific storm effects for the Big Bend and southern Georgia have yet to be determined.

