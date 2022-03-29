Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/29/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening ahead will remain mainly clear with a light breeze and temperatures falling from the warm 80s into the mild 70s and 60s late. The breeze will be enough to hold off on excessive fog formation in the morning as overnight lows dip into the mid 50s to around 60°. Winds will increase from the south and become gusty at times Wednesday. Clouds will blend in with sunshine, causing a partly cloudy scene. Highs will still manage to reach the low to mid 80s inland, with 70s likely right at the shore. A line of severe storms in the central Gulf states Wednesday will arrive in western zones Thursday morning, weakening as it moves east, but still capable of triggering strong damaging winds and a tornado or two through mid-afternoon. Partial clearing inland is forecast Friday. Rain development returns Saturday with a few storms.

abc 27 first to know weather wind advisory for 03/30/2022

Because of expected windy conditions, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for many of our local counties starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist