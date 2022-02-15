Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (02/15/2022)

We'll have areas of clear sky and occasional clouds, especially in the southeastern Big Bend this evening. Rain chances remain at zero for the next 24 hours, but our moisture levels are set to increase over the next couple of days which will help warm morning temperatures. Tonight's temps will fall into the 50s before midnight, then level off in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine will mix with passing clouds Wednesday as southeast winds set up, helping boost highs into the 70s. It will be breezy at times, including along the shoreline. Moisture plus an approaching front Thursday evening will trigger a few showers, with isolated strong storms possible along the Flint River region. Showers overspread most of the area Friday, and cooler air follows for the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist