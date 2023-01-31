Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/31/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Abundant moisture continues to support layers of thick cloud cover this evening and overnight, which will easily transition into increasingly dense fog. Spotty showers through early-evening around the state line will turn more into occasional mist and drizzle as the low clouds further develop. These trends will keep temperatures falling slowly this evening into the 60s, and leveling off in the middle 60s overnight. A dense fog advisory will be in effect for most of the region again with visibilities less than one-quarter mile. Wednesday will be mild and humid with a few daytime showers and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday will still be sticky, but it'll be the final day of this warm pattern as a cold front reaches the area with broader rain and some thunderstorm coverage late Thursday through Friday midday. A weekend cool-down will bring temps back to near average with sunshine Saturday and a few more clouds Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist