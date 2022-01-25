Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A disturbance in the northern Gulf continues to generate cloudy conditions and occasional showers. These will persist into the evening as temperatures remain somewhat stable. Readings will hover in the lower 50s, falling overnight into the upper and mid 40s. Showers and sprinkles will come and go through sunrise, then dwindle in coverage by midday. A few breaks in the clouds are possible in the afternoon hours. Highs will manage to rise toward 60°. The colder sensation will last all week and will get reinforced by the weekend. Between now and then, it will become partly cloudy. Scattered showers and rain will return Friday and Arctic air punches southward, leading to sub-freezing temperatures area-wide by Sunday morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist