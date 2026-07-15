Tropics Check: Weak weekend system possible near Fla. peninsula

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Unclear and inconsistent indications of a weak disturbance possible in the eastern Gulf this upcoming weekend warranted the National Hurricane Center Wednesday to highlight areas surrounding the northern Florida peninsula as a low-potential tropical development zone.

There are no clear signals among forecast data for anything significant or strong to develop from this projected zone of moisture. But, with a broad low-pressure setup expected to develop near the Florida peninsula late this week, a few forecast indicators show the chance for a disorganized spin to occur over the northeastern or eastern Gulf, around the western coast of the state.

The main implication this would have for the Florida/Georgia line region this weekend is a possible enhancement in local rain production, particularly in the Suwannee River region. However, there can be some western sections (say, the Lake Seminole and tri-state region) that actually would experience a decrease in rain coverage.

As mentioned, the forecast trends have been inconsistent and are highly imprecise. But with an active upper-level wind pattern and limited time for development in general, expectations for anything significant to develop from this disturbance are very low at this point.

We will continue to monitor and analyze the latest forecast information and further refine our outlook on this system as time progresses this week.

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