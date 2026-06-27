Tropics Check: Possible development off of southeast coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Hurricane Center has tagged a possible area of development right off the coast of Georgia and the Carolina's.

A low pressure system is expected to form over the ocean as a frontal system moves offshore. Due to its slow trek towards the west afterward, development is possible, but remains low at this time.

Next 48 hours: 0% chance of development

Next 7 days: 20% chance of development

The timing for this is early next week. As of right now, local impacts remain unknown. However, the system has a few things going against it including its close proximity to land and drier air surrounding it.

Long range models are in fair agreement that if development occurs, the system would remain on the weaker side and mainly provide increased rainfall.

We will continue to monitor it over the next few days.

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