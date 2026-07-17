Tropics Check: East Gulf disturbance stirs up weekend outlook

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A relatively weak disturbance in the eastern Gulf this upcoming weekend is being monitored by First to Know Weather and the National Hurricane Center.

There are no clear signals recently among forecast data for anything significant or strong to develop from this zone of moisture. But, with broad low pressure present near the Florida west coast Friday afternoon and a flare-up of rain and thunderstorms, forecast indicators show the chance for the disorganized spin to drift over the northeastern or eastern Gulf through the weekend.

The main implication this would have for the Florida/Georgia line region this weekend is a possible enhancement in local rain production, particularly in the Suwannee River region and coastal sections. Times of sunshine are still anticipated, especially the farther inland one goes.

The forecast trends have been inconsistent and are generally imprecise. Most show the disturbance moving slowly to the west or northwest. Upper-level winds aren't particularly suitable for robust development of the disturbance, but the circulation will be placed over the warmer waters of the northeastern Gulf over the next couple of days.

Expectations for anything significant to develop from this disturbance are quite low at this point. It's not impossible for the system to gain some gradual organization into early next week. Conditions will be checked for any chances of it being considered a "potential tropical cyclone" by the National Hurricane Center, at which time an official forecast track and related advisories would be issued.

We will continue to monitor and analyze the latest forecast information and further refine our outlook on this system as time progresses.

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