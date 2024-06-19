Tropics check: Atlantic disturbance to increase Florida moisture (06/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of moisture are continuing to be monitored Wednesday, but neither pose extraordinary risks to our area.

A zone of moisture and ragged circulation northeast of the Bahamas will move west-northwest and approach the Atlantic coasts of Georgia and northeastern Florida by Friday. This system will swirl with general low pressure contained in it and it has a limited chance to undergo some improvement in its organization. The main effect it will cause is an increase in rain production for those areas, plus a contribution of moisture for most of southern Georgia and sections of northern Florida (including our local counties) which, in turn, will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms late this week and over the weekend.

The persistent zone of deep moisture positioned over the southwestern Gulf for over a week can generate another wave of low pressure that has some long-range potential to create another tropical low that will affect the western Gulf region, similar to that of the current Tropical Storm Alberto.