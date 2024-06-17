Future Gulf tropical storm to stay away from north Florida coastline

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A persistent disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has gained enough organization for the National Hurricane Center to classify it as an expected tropical storm.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One has peak winds of 40 mph. Its center is located over the Bay of Campeche, about 135 miles from the closest land point in southeastern Mexico. It's moving north-northwest at 7 mph.

Projections show the system and its widespread moisture field moving north, then northwest through midweek.

Heavy rain will affect areas in northeast Mexico and much of southern Texas through the last half of this week.

Tropical Storm watches are in effect from Port O'Connor, Texas, south to the Rio Grande River.

This system — which will be named Alberto once the cyclone becomes better organized — is not forecast to have direct effects on the Florida Big Bend or state line regions.