Tropical Storm Gaston forms in open waters of northern Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a flurry of recent hurricane season activity in September, Tropical Storm Gaston developed Tuesday afternoon after reaching depression stage earlier in the day.

Gaston was about 1,0000 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving north-northeast at 17 mph, based on statistics from the National Hurricane Center. Peak wind speeds are 40 mph.

Gaston will move to the northeast in the short-term, with a slight strengthening trend. Current expectations keep Gaston at tropical storm-level strength through its duration over the northern Atlantic waters, where it will eventually transition into a post-tropical storm system. The storm may come near the Azores in a few days.

Gaston has no bearing on the weather pattern here in the Big Bend region.