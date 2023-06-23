Tropical Storm Cindy keeps June tropics active

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Cindy becomes the third named Atlantic basin system in a hurricane season that isn't even one month old.

Cindy is more than 1,100 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.

Peak winds speeds are 40 mph late Thursday night.

The storm is forecast to intensify through the end of this week in a warm portion of ocean waters in the open tropical Atlantic. Nearby dry air may hinder some development efforts over the next 24 hours or so. The storm will stay mainly on a west-northwest path, eventually reaching a zone of faster upper winds, triggering a weakening trend north of the Greater Antilles early next week.

Cindy will not pose a risk to the Big Bend or the Gulf region in general.