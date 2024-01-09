Watch Now
Tracking severe weather alerts, outages and closings in Big Bend and South Georgia

Kendall Brandt/WTXL
Storm damage on Wellesly Place in Northeast Tallahassee
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 11:09:51-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia are under weather alerts on Tuesday. We're keeping track of the latest alerts in your neighborhood here.

Safety is our priority. Here are links to get the most updated weather information:

Thousands of homes were without power on Tuesday morning, mainly in Wakulla County and Leon County. Read all of the outages here.

Heavy rain and strong wind gusts are affecting the area. Our reporters are in your neighborhood tracking potential damage. Kendall Brandt spotted this snapped tree in Northeast Tallahassee.

Storm damage on Wellesly Place in Northeast Tallahassee

We will continue to track damage. Stay in a safe location. If you have storm damage images you'd like to safely share with us after the storm has passed, you can share them with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or by emailing or by reaching out here.

