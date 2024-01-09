POWER OUTAGES: Powerful winds, severe weather damaging power lines in Big Bend, South Georgia

Severe weather sweeping through the Big Bend and South Georgia causing outages in our neighborhoods:
Talquin: Wakulla, Rural Leon, Gadsden, Liberty counties
Affected: 11,076 as of 10:06 a.m.
https://my.talquinelectric.com/outages/maps/
City of Tallahassee:
Affected: 7,078 as of 10:07 a.m.
https://outagemap.talgov.com/
Duke Energy: Wakulla, Jefferson, Lafayette counties
Affected: 3,257 as of 10:08 a.m.
https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/fl
Suwannee Vallee Co-op: Lafayette, Swuannee, Hamilton counties:
Affected: 7 as of 10:08 a.m.
https://outages.svec-coop.com/
City of Thomasville:
Affected: 64 as of 10:09 a.m.
https://outage.thomasville.org:7576/
Grady EMC: Thomas, Brooks, Grady counties
Affected: 94 as of 10:11 a.m.
http://outage.gradyemc.com:7576/
Tri-county electric co-op: Jefferson, Madison, Taylor:
Affected: 200 as of 10:12 a.m.
http://outage.tcec.com/