POWER OUTAGES: Powerful winds, severe weather damaging power lines in Big Bend, South Georgia

Severe weather sweeping through the Big Bend and South Georgia causing outages in our neighborhoods:

Talquin: Wakulla, Rural Leon, Gadsden, Liberty counties

Affected: 11,076 as of 10:06 a.m.

https://my.talquinelectric.com/outages/maps/

City of Tallahassee:

Affected: 7,078 as of 10:07 a.m.

https://outagemap.talgov.com/

Duke Energy: Wakulla, Jefferson, Lafayette counties

Affected: 3,257 as of 10:08 a.m.

https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/fl



Suwannee Vallee Co-op: Lafayette, Swuannee, Hamilton counties:

Affected: 7 as of 10:08 a.m.

https://outages.svec-coop.com/

City of Thomasville:

Affected: 64 as of 10:09 a.m.

https://outage.thomasville.org:7576/

Grady EMC: Thomas, Brooks, Grady counties

Affected: 94 as of 10:11 a.m.

http://outage.gradyemc.com:7576/

Tri-county electric co-op: Jefferson, Madison, Taylor:

Affected: 200 as of 10:12 a.m.

http://outage.tcec.com/



