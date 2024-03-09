Tornadoes possible as severe storms move into area this morning and afternoon

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all local counties except Suwannee and Lafayette until 2pm EST.

This includes

FLORIDA: Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, Liberty, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, and Hamilton counties.

GEORGIA: Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes, Echols, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Lanier, and Clinch counties.

Overnight, storms have remained mostly to the northwest of our region. However, heading into the daylight hours, thunderstorms are beginning to enter the viewing area, initially in southwestern parts of Georgia. This is where the potential for tornado spin-ups are most likely heading into the mid-morning hours of today, before tornadoes become possible area-wide into the late morning and early afternoon timeframe.

Along with lightning, damaging winds, and potential tornadic spin ups later this morning, heavy rain has been falling for our friends nearby in Alabama and farther north in southern Georgia. This will move into our western southern Georgia counties over the next few hours. Rainfall is expected to accumulate 2-3" over much of our area today, with localized areas of 3-5"+ where the heaviest of rain bands set up.

After daybreak this morning, scattered storms will begin to pop up across western parts of the area, including the Florida Big Bend. This will form into a line of storms that will move through the entire area around midday, including Tallahassee and Valdosta. Eastern parts of the area will see the strongest storms push through during the mid afternoon hours.

Storms look to move out after sunset this evening.

The main threats from storms today will be the chance for a few tornadoes to spin up along with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts, including turning notifications on for our ABC 27 app and First To Know Weather social media accounts. In the event a tornado warning is issued for the area, we will break into ABC 27 programming to provide the latest on dangerous storms.