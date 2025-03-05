Tornado Watch issued for SW Ga., western Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of our area ahead of a line of gusty rain and thunderstorms set to cross most local counties Wednesday morning.

The tornado watch includes most southwestern Georgia counties near the Flint River, plus western Big Bend counties — including Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden — and expires at 7:00am.

Though the primary risk from the line of rain and storms will come from strong straight-line winds and general southerly wind gusts, a few storms moving through the area during this time have the capability of producing a brief tornado.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the line of storms moves through.

With the gusty winds as they are, scattered power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.

