Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The best organized disturbances in the Atlantic this Thursday are tropical storms Rina and Philippe, which are about 500 miles apart and located some 600 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. Both storms will remain at tropical storm phase for a couple of days, but upper-level winds will weaken Philippe as it meanders northeast of the Leewards this weekend. Rina will move to the northwest over the next five days but will struggle to stay intact.

No other disturbances are present in the Gulf or Caribbean, and no local tropical threats are expected through the next week or so.