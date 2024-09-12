Thursday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/12/2024)

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Tropical Depression Francine moves north along the Mississippi River through Friday, a few other zones of unsettled weather exist in the Atlantic basin:

  • Tropical Depression Seven will remain over open waters for several more days.
  • A small moisture blob northeast of the Leeward Islands has minimal opportunity to become a better-developed system over the next week.
  • A yet-to-form low-pressure area along a stalled front off the Florida east coast can become a stronger hybrid circulation off the Carolinas over the weekend, flinging rain and some winds near the mid-Atlantic region.

None of these features will have adverse effects on the weather pattern here in the Big Bend area through early next week.

