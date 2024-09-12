Tropical Depression 7 in open Atlantic; see where it's set to go

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The season's seventh tropical depression formed in the eastern side of the tropical Atlantic Ocean Wednesday.

The depression is moving west-northwest at 18 mph with highest winds estimated to be 35 mph. The center of the system is over 400 miles from the Cape Verde Islands and will continue to move away from that region.

Tropical Depression Seven is over 3,000 miles from the east coast of the United States. Long-range indications keep it over the open waters with no harm to the U.S. for over a week, if at all.

It is forecast to become a tropical storm, which would be named Gordon.