Thursday evening First to Know forecast (09/22/2022)

After highs in the mid and upper 90s in parts of the region in the final hours of summer, the astronomical start of the fall season tonight will coincide with our latest cold front. The front will create a veil of clouds and a couple of spotty showers, but no substantial rain or thunderstorms are forecast. Instead, the front brings in drier and slightly cooler air which will return temperatures to average levels for the next couple of days. Forecast lows will be in the mid 60s interior south Georgia to the low 70s in the Big Bend, and Friday's highs will be in the low to mid 80s southern Georgia to the mid and upper 80s northern Florida. The weekend will be dry with ample sunshine, low humidity, cool mornings, and warm afternoons. We are closely watching and analyzing trends in the Caribbean with a tropical disturbance that poses risks to the Gulf region next week; you can read more about it here.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist