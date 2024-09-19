Thursday evening First To Know forecast (09/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An offshore wind setup for the next couple of days will promote generally drier and slightly less-humid conditions around the state line region, and reduce any daytime shower risk to near zero.

This evening, isolated sprinkles in the eastern Big Bend will move to the southeast. We can also have early clouds with the sea breeze near the coast. Overall, clouds will dissipate and we'll have areas of clearer sky for the early Friday morning time frame.

Forecast temps will be in the 80s through mid-evening, falling into the 70s before midnight, on their way to lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will be mainly sunny with a few more afternoon clouds as readings warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday and Sunday will be primarily sunny with limited clouds, and rain is unlikely to be encountered. Lows will be in the neighborhood of the mid 60s to 70°, and highs will run toward 90° again.

The local effect from the tropical moisture blob in the Caribbean won't be known for several days. It'll be a feature we check in on frequently this weekend for insight into the changes it can create in our pattern later next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist