Tropics check: Monitoring the moisture blob (09/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The zone of disorganized tropical moisture continues to straddle the Central American coastline of the western Caribbean Sea Thursday afternoon. There's not much expectation in the next day or two for it to strengthen with low pressure, but the concentrated moisture is expected to remain intact.

The trend of it moving slowly to the north or northwest through the weekend also remains a part of the forecast. This would place it in the warm waters around the Yucatan Peninsula.

It will be guided that way by high pressure to the east and northeast. That same high will likely influence a slight westward shift of the moisture blob, possibly over the Yucatan Peninsula itself. It may meander or move ever so slowly in that region early next week.

Another long-range factor in its future movement will be the presence of low pressure and a front cutting across the Plains later next week.

The timing, strength, and placement of each of these features will determine what the blob becomes and where it goes. It'll be another several days before that phase of the outlook turns slightly clearer.

Current forecast guidance ranges broadly in terms of what kind of system forms, and where it will go, ranging from a tropical storm to a hurricane going toward Texas or Florida. That's how indecisive the guidance is, which is typical of a situation where there is currently no storm in existence.