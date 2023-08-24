Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/24/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a respite from the extremely muggy air today, and a slight drop in the amounts of heat, we will enter one more multi-day stretch of really hot daytime highs, eclipsing 100° in some areas. The effects of the long-lasting heat-wave high in the lower Mississippi Valley over the weekend will keep the near-record highs in place into the beginning of next week. Rain activity will be minimal to non-existent Friday, but the combo of moisture and heat will cause a few showers to form over the weekend. Tonight, though, we'll have a clear sky and lows in the low to mid 70s. Next week, a cold front slips closer to the tri-state while tropical moisture and a connected disturbance will cause rain coverage to increase, and it can very well give us a few days of a break from the sweat box.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist