Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A weakening front is dividing drier air in the southwestern corner of Georgia from deeper moisture in the eastern Big Bend. Where the moisture is, showers and storms are expected through the mid-evening hours in the Suwannee River region and nearby counties. The risk of downpours and lightning will exist through this time before showers and storms diminish later tonight. Forecast lows will range from around 70° in interior southern Georgia to the mid 70s along the coast and in the east Big Bend. The air will be less humid Friday, but the air will still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Not many showers will form with the presence of drier air and rebuilding high pressure in the Mississippi River region. The weekend will be generally dry and hot with highs in the upper side of the 90s and feels-like values nearing 105°. A batch of tropical moisture will cross the peninsula early next week and can fling more moisture our way, with a modest increase in showers and thunderstorm risk.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist