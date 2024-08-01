Thursday evening First To Know forecast (08/01/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drier air in the atmosphere today limited the amount of rain and storm development. Friday, with ample moisture and less of that dry air layer around, we can see a return of scattered pockets of rain and storms with downpours and gusty winds. Showers and storms will likely start in inland southern Georgia with a few hours of heating Friday morning, and then separately along the coastal sea breeze for northern Florida neighborhoods.

Lows tonight will be in the middle 70s with areas of clear sky.

Friday's highs will be in the middle 90s. Feels-like values before rain begins will break into the 106° to 112° range, so a Heat Advisory will go into effect starting at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday features scattered showers and storms. The current tropical Disturbance 97L will play a role in rain coverage as early as late Sunday for the southeastern Big Bend, spreading across more local territory Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible. For full details, see our write-up in the Hurricane Center section.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist