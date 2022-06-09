Thursday evening First To Know forecast (06/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —

Pockets of rain and storms are scattered around Big Bend counties, each capable of causing downpours, plenty of lightning, and occasional wind gusts. A few strong or severe storms are possible before the end of the day. There will be some areas of clouds remaining as well as a few spot showers Friday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s, and Friday highs will peak around the upper 80s south to low to mid 90s inland. Southern Georgia can get in on more sunshine, while scattered showers and storms will be dealt with for the Big Bend region. A cold front pushes closer to the area Saturday, enhancing the coverage of rain and thunder near and south of the state line. Next week, scattered showers and storms will remain in the picture, but high pressure to the north will boost highs back into the mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist