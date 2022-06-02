Thursday evening First To Know forecast (06/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are in the summerlike pattern of hot evening temperatures, a few spotty showers and storms, and lingering warmth and mugginess late at night. Isolated rain and thunder can be locally heavy but severe thunderstorms are not expected tonight. It will be variably clear overnight with lows around 70°. Steady warming Friday morning is forecast, reaching highs in the lower 90s. Pop-up scattered rain and thunder will re-develop in the afternoon, with a few stronger storms for inland southern Georgia and Flint River areas. A cold front will drop into those areas to enhance the development there. The tropical low in the peninsula this weekend will produce only a side effect of east-northeast winds locally and no big upswing in rain; in fact, the storm action will be suppressed a bit here, meaning only isolated thunderstorms and fairly hot afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist