Thursday evening First To Know forecast (04/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered cloud cover from the warmth of the day will start to diminish after sunset, and upper clouds will also slide out to the east. We'll have an occasionally clear sky overnight with temps falling into the 70s and 60s, and eventual lows reaching the upper 50s. Friday will have more areas of sunshine, a few passing clouds, and a quick warmup with readings passing 70° by mid-morning, on their way to highs in the middle 80s. There's isn't a slowdown in the overall warming trend into the weekend, with lows around 60° and highs topping out in the upper 80s, with some 90° highs in southwestern Georgia. At least humidity levels will remain in check, with no chance for rain. A couple of thunderstorms are possible as a cold front passes by Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist