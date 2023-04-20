Thursday evening First To Know forecast (04/20/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of high pressure will linger for one more day, meaning we will keep the mainly clear sky and stable weather conditions tonight. Forecast temps will drop out of the 80s fairly soon after sundown. The mid 50s to around 60° is a reasonable low-temperature range for Friday morning. A few more clouds will be present as Friday afternoon progresses. We will warm up again to the mid to upper 80s away from the coast. A steadier south wind drags in more moisture from the south, which will play into Saturday rain chances. A cold front will move through, triggering times of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Isolated stronger storms are possible in the eastern half of the region by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be the clearer and drier of the weekend days with morning temps in the 50s and highs in the 70s to 80°. An unsettled pattern sets up in the Gulf region starting next Tuesday with occasionally high rain coverage with some active thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist