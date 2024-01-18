Thursday evening First To Know forecast (01/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Winter has flexed its muscle — temperature-wise — as of late. Following a temporary warmer spell Friday morning, the cold surge will return and stay for the weekend.

The short warm trend is caused by building clouds this evening, followed by passing showers ahead of a cold front that will pass through the area in the morning. Evening temperatures will fall toward 50°, with early morning lows in the upper 40s. Readings will rise toward the mid 50s by dawn, when the peak of the scattered shower activity will be experienced.

It will turn breezy through mid-morning and beyond with a distinct clearing trend starting around midday. Highs in the 60s in the morning will fall back into the 50s by late-afternoon.

Saturday is filled with sunshine and a chilly wind with morning lows in the 20s. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 40s. Sunday morning offers the best chance for another hard freeze, with inland lows in the low to mid 20s.

A longer warming pattern starts Monday with highs in the 60s. 70s will be common starting Tuesday. The warmth comes with more clouds, moisture, and occasional showers and storms through the rest of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist