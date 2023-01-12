Thursday evening First to Know forecast (01/12/2023)

A tornado watch is in effect in southwestern Georgia for a line of rain and storms that will swiftly move east this evening and tonight. Areas of rain and storms will extend south into northern Florida counties, where strong wind gusts can be experienced. Damaging gusts can accompany any of the storms, but the highest chance for a couple of tornadoes lies in southern Georgia until later tonight. The rougher weather will depart before sunrise Friday. The cold front causing these storms will usher in much colder air and strong northwest winds Friday and over the weekend. Wind chill values will be in the 40s and 30s Friday afternoon with limited clearing. Lows tonight will reach the upper 40s, and highs Friday and Saturday will be limited to the 50s. I do expect more sunshine by Saturday, though.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist