The Golden Hour: A Trip To Ology Brewing

MIDTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Ology Brewing in Midtown Tallahassee, where the owner and customers asked questions about the weather.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Golden Hour At Ology Brewing

Nick Walker, the CEO at Oology Brewing, wanted to know how technology has changed weather forecasting.

The models themselves are always learning and getting better. Now with the implementation of AI, which NOAA is starting to use, hurricane forecasting will be enhanced. As well as El Niño and La Niña, which are also extremely important for forecasting how the winter is going to be. The GOES satellites are arguably the biggest step forward.

Jason Card, had a question about El Niño.

"I heard El Nino is setting in. What does that mean for our weather?" Jason asked.

El Niño is the opposite of La Niña, which made last summer and fall very dry and very warm and contributed to a prolonged drought. El Niño will bring cooler and wetter conditions. We are already experiencing it.

Nick Walker also described what makes Ology Brewing a special gathering place.

"It's been an incredible community for us. We have teachers that come in the morning. We have friends that come in the morning, family, you know. It's a neat community building space that people come and hang out at, in the morning for coffee, throughout the day for drinks, and in the evening with friends having a great time," Nick said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.