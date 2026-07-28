The Golden Hour: A Trip To Grassroots Coffee

THOMASVILLE, GA (WTXL) — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Grassroots Coffee in downtown Thomasville, where the owner and customers asked about what the rest of this hurricane season looks like, and why sometimes the rain misses Thomasville.

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Golden Hour At Grassroots

Mark Lowe, the Owner of Grassroots Coffee, asked what the rest of the hurricane season looks like.

Two storms have formed so far this season, including Tropical Storm Bertha, the most recent. Most storms have been forming in the Gulf, and the forecast points toward a below-average season overall.

A customer, Virginia, asked why rain seems to miss the Thomasville area so often.

Thomasville tends to sit in a drier zone compared to surrounding areas. The city typically records some of the coolest temperatures in the region, both in the morning and afternoon. That temperature difference reflects a drier area. Drier air cools quicker than moist air, which may cause rain to die out as it passes closer. The region remains humid, but even a slight difference can redirect rainfall away from Thomasville.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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