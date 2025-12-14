Temperatures take a significant drop Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold front we have been discussing all week has arrived and we are already seeing temperatures drop.

The biggest drop will be overnight Sunday where everyone will reach the 20s! Winds will be at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph, so wind chills will be well into the teens.

This has caused a Cold Weather Advisory to be put in place for almost every county in the viewing area as wind chill values are expected to drop as low as 13°. Additionally, a Freeze Warning is in place overnight for all south Georgia counties as well as Hamilton and Suwannee counties as temperatures as low as 22° are expected overnight.

These advisories are to be taken seriously as they can be a danger to you health. The cold will also affect plants and could cause plumbing issues.

Cold weather shelters will be opening Sunday night across Tallahassee. For a full list of shelters, click here.

We will warm up with each day throughout the week, eventually reaching the 70s yet again come Thursday.

Stay warm and stay safe!

