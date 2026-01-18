Temperatures take a drop overnight Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Now that the cold front and winter weather has passed, the coldest air will make an appearance overnight tonight and early Monday morning.

Temperatures will drop to the 20s prompting a Freeze Warning for all counties and a Cold Weather Advisory for Jackson, Liberty, Franklin, Gadsden, Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, Hamilton, Suwannee, and Lafayette counties. Temperatures and wind chills are expected to get as low 20-25.°

Make sure to protect people, plants, pets, and pipes! Cold weather shelters will be open through Tuesday, Jan. 20. You can find a full list of shelters here.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side to start the week with highs in the 50s before a slow warming trend sets in throughout the rest of the week.

A weak cold front is expected Thursday which can bring a few showers, but not expected to drop temperatures a whole lot.

Highs will eventually reach the upper 60s to low 70s by the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

