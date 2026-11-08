Temperatures set to take another dip

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We will continue to enjoy the dry, comfortable conditions to start off the workweek.

Lows through the nights and early mornings will stick to the upper 40s to low 50s with daytime highs in the 70s.

More change is on the way! Come Thursday, another cold front will move in with isolated showers ahead of it.

Once it passes, temperatures will waste no time dropping as we will see 50s for daytime highs and 30s overnight come next weekend.

Get ready to break out the jackets!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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