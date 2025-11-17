Sunshine, few clouds, and warm temperatures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weak cold front has left behind more dry air, clear skies, and sunshine.

Weather conditions will be fairly consistent throughout the week as temperatures continue to warm slightly.

Lows Monday night will be the coldest of the week in the upper 40s to low 50s and quickly turn into the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday.

Both lows and highs will climb with each day this week, eventually reaching the 60s for lows and low to mid 80s for highs.

Thanks to a high pressure just to our northeast, the skies will remain clear with a few clouds mixed in.

A slight rain chance makes an appearance over the weekend, but as of right now, nothing to cancel plans over.

