Sunny and warm Turkey Drive set up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off the day with patchy fog across the area due to some moisture moving in from the Gulf, so be careful as you head out the door this morning as visibility will be reduced!

This moisture will stick around throughout the next few days, raising our dew point temperatures to the 60s.

Heading out to the Turkey Drive? We have a great weather set up! Temperatures will stay consistent to what we have been seeing throughout the week: starting off in the 50s and ending up in the 80s. These temperatures are well above average, especially for November.

Dry conditions are expected to continue with mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the work week with a small chance for showers over the weekend.

Fog will follow us throughout the rest of the week as well until the wind shifts to more northwesterly Sunday pushing drier air in.

