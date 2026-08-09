Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (8/9/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Another typical summer day is in store Sunday with a mix of sun, clouds, heat, and showers.

We will start off with partly cloudy skies for everyone as temperatures quickly warm up to the 80s by 9 a.m. and right into the 90s soon after.

By 12-1 p.m., showers will begin to pop up. They will mainly hug the I-75 corridor yet again, however, with a more southerly wind flow, more western neighborhoods have a shot at seeing rainfall.

Not everyone will see the activity, but any outdoor plans should have a backup as you may have to run inside to let a shower pass.

As we enter the work week, we will slowly start to see showers become more isolated as drier air will be pushed in from the west. As this occurs, highs will climb closer to the upper 90s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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