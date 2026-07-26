Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/26/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The front will finally start to get a pep in its step Sunday, slowly moving through the area throughout the day.

As it does so, expect scattered showers and storms across the area. Not everyone will see the rain, but about half of the Big Bend and south Georgia will.

Partly cloudy skies will fill the morning, and the rain will come and go throughout mainly the afternoon and early evening hours.

The heat will still be there today as highs will quickly climb to the mid 90s and feel like the triple digits.

Any outdoor plans should have back ups and make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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