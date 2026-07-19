Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/19/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Isolated showers are possible throughout the morning, especially along the coast as the low in the Gulf tries to march northwest.

This movement will allow for rounds of activity throughout the day with the bulk of it in the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will be kept in the low 90s for most, but mid 90s can be met for those who see more sunshine in between showers.

Storms do have the possibility to be on the stronger side with heavy downpours and gusty winds being the main threats.

We will keep the rain in the forecast throughout the week, however, not everyone will see activity each day. The variety will remain scattered as highs stick to the low 90s for most.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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