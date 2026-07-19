Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
First To Know Weather

Actions

Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/19/2026)

Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/19/2026)
ABC 27
Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/19/2026)
Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/19/2026)
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Isolated showers are possible throughout the morning, especially along the coast as the low in the Gulf tries to march northwest.

This movement will allow for rounds of activity throughout the day with the bulk of it in the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will be kept in the low 90s for most, but mid 90s can be met for those who see more sunshine in between showers.

Storms do have the possibility to be on the stronger side with heavy downpours and gusty winds being the main threats.

We will keep the rain in the forecast throughout the week, however, not everyone will see activity each day. The variety will remain scattered as highs stick to the low 90s for most.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood