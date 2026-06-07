Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (6/7/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are starting off warm and will only continue to climb throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies will be the picture yet again.

Highs will reach the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the mid 90s.

One or two isolated showers are possible throughout the afternoon, however, they are expected to be brief and light.

We will slowly welcome back the humidity throughout the week as moisture will filter in each day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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