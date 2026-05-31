Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (5/31/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off Sunday morning with a mix of sun and clouds as isolated showers pop up for few neighborhoods.

Humidity will be sticking around, so get ready for another warm and humid day!

Showers and storms will become more scattered as we approach the afternoon with the temperatures quickly rising.

A front will linger overhead, providing plenty of moisture along with tropical moisture continuing to funnel in from the south.

A bulk of the activity will start in south Georgia and drift into the Big Bend as it weakens.

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