Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (5/17/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The humidity and heat will be sticking around for the remainder of the weekend and throughout the work week.

A high pressure moving moisture in from the Atlantic will allow for showers and possibly an isolated storm to pop up into the afternoon. Activity will mainly hug I-75 and last throughout the afternoon and most of the evening. Rain won't be constant, but instead in the come-and-go variety.

By the afternoon, temperatures will top out at the low 90s for everyone. Make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.