Sunday morning First To Know forecast (12/04/2022)

A weak cold front is shifting south through the coastal and bay regions this Sunday. Cloud cover is considerable, which will limit the amounts of sunshine today, particularly south of the Florida/Georgia line. A few brief sprinkles, showers, or drizzle will occur around and south of Interstate 10 throughout the morning and afternoon. These showers will be short-lived and light, with rain totals less than 0.10" in most cases. Intermittent sunshine is possible, especially in southern Georgia. Today's highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Tonight's lows will fall into the mid and upper 50s with patchy fog and leftover clouds. The week ahead will be warmer than average as high pressure over the Gulf prevents new cold fronts from passing through; highs can run toward or past 80° by the middle of the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist