Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (11/8/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A high pressure off towards the northwest continues to filter in dry and cool air.

This will allow sunshine to prevail yet again Sunday, however, a few clouds will sneak in from the northeast across I-75 and south Georgia.

Afternoon temperatures will stay very comfortably in the mid-to-upper 70s as lows Sunday night will dip into the 40s and 50s.

We will hang on to these conditions to start the work week until another cold front approaches Wednesday/Thursday and drops our temperatures even more!

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