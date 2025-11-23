Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (11/23/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few clouds will stick around for just a little longer as the cold front moves out throughout the morning.

Clearer skies and slightly drier conditions are behind the front. Temperatures, however, will be staying on the warmer side.

As the clouds clear, a calm evening is in store with limited cloud coverage and light winds.

Throughout this week, we will see another cold front, this one stronger, dropping daytime highs to the 60s come Thanksgiving.

