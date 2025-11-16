Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (11/16/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A foggy morning for some as small amounts of moisture sticks around through the night, but the sun will quickly get rid of the fog come mid morning.

An approaching cold front will provide a few clouds and a shower or two is possible for south Georgia.

The cold front will take its time passing through with nothing but more dry air behind it. Temperatures won't be dropping, but instead rising to the low to mid 80s for highs come mid week.

Rain chances remain low throughout a majority of the week with temperatures above average.

