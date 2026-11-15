Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (11/15/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — It is the coldest morning that we have had since earlier this year! A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are in effect until 9 a.m.

Temperatures are starting off in the low-to-mid 30s and will take their time rising through the rest of the morning.

Widespread 60s won't be seen until around noon and we will only reach the low-to-mid 60s.

Upper level, fair weather clouds are expected to move in through the afternoon, but sunshine will continue to be the main sight.

Temperatures will begin to fall as soon as the sun sets and we will see the 30s and low 40s through the night.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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