Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (1/11/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off the morning below average with temperatures dropping to the 50s.

These 50s will remain in place for a majority of us across the Big Bend and South Georgia today. Southeastern neighborhoods could see the low 60s for highs.

However, winds will be on the stronger side at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph at times. This will cause it to feel cooler throughout the day, so break out the jackets!

The clouds will start to break as the front fully moves out, eventually leaving us with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

But it gets colder! Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop to the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Cold weather shelters will be opening and you can find a full list of shelters here.

The rest of the week stays cold and gets even colder as we approach the end with a secondary cold front on the way.

Stay warm!

